Deadly Waterfront Bar Shooting Has Startling Connection To Hudson Valley

A marine from the Hudson Valley is accused of opening fire at a waterfront bar. Many are dead, more are injured.

Hudson Valley Post has learned the suspected gunman, a former marine, grew up in the Hudson Valley.

3 Killed, 8 Wounded In North Carolina Shooting

Three people were killed and eight others wounded including one who's reportedly "clinging to life" in North Carolina on Saturday.

Nigel Edge, 40, a decorated Marine sniper, is accused of opening fire on the bar in Southport, North Carolina from a boat. Police are describing the attack as "highly premeditated."

NBC reports the combat veteran was injured while serving and suffers from PTSD.

He's been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He's being held without bail.

Ties To The Hudson Valley

Reports say Edge grew up in Rockland County and graduated from Clarkstown High School North in 2003.

He was known locally as Sean Debovoise.

