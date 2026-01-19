Why Was ICE Hiding Plan From Hudson Valley, New York?

Another Hudson Valley lawmaker is taking a stand against an ICE detention center.

A growing chorus of Hudson Valley leaders is demanding answers from the federal government.

Middletown Mayor Joins Growing Hudson Valley Pushback Against Proposed ICE Site

Middletown mayor Joseph DeStefano announced he fully supports Congressman Pat Ryan’s effort to stop the Department of Homeland Security from turning a warehouse in Chester into a new ICE facility.

DeStefano blasted the plan, calling it a shocking lack of transparency.

"The lack of communication with local governments and residents is unacceptable, regardless of where one stands on immigration policy," he told Hudson Valley Post.

DeStefano didn’t mince words, saying federal officials blindsiding residents, county leaders, and local governments. He says the federal government has a responsibility to warn, include, and consult the communities that would be most directly affected.

"Whether one supports or opposes ICE as an institution, the process matters," DeStefano stated. "Decisions that could bring detention operations into residential and commercial areas must involve local input, clear oversight, and full disclosure."

The Chester plan surfaced with almost no public notice, locking Orange County into the center of a national political fight. Congressman Ryan launched a region-wide petition.

Ryan and multiple county leaders say nobody at the federal level told them anything, leaving local officials scrambling for answers.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, a Republican, is also against the plan.

"I appreciate County Executive Neuhaus making clear that Orange County should not be blindsided by a federal decision of this magnitude," DeStefano said. "When leaders with different political perspectives raise similar concerns, it underscores that this issue is about governance, public safety, and respect for local communities not partisan politics.

