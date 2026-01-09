New York Music Legend To Become Minister From The Grave

From the grave, a music legend with ties to the region is becoming an ordained minister at a historic church in the Hudson Valley.

DMX was born in Mount Vernon. The Westchester native was one of the biggest rap stars in the 1990s and early 2000s. His first 5 albums debuted at number 1.

DMX To Be Ordained As Minister In Westchester County

Credit: Chuck Merrihew Credit: Chuck Merrihew loading...

DMX is becoming an ordained minister at the Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, a historic Underground Railroad site.

The Hudson Valley native passed away at White Plains Hospital at the age of 50 in April 2021 due to catastrophic cardiac arrest. His career achievements included an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and six Grammy Award nominations.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Tarrytown once served as a stop on the Underground Railroad that helped Southern slaves flee to the North before the Civil War.

Google Google loading...

This weekend, DMX, aka Earl Simmons, will receive the posthumous honor this weekend, joining a church lineage that spans a century and a half.

DMX To Become Reverend Earl Simmons In Tarrytown, New York

This isn’t a publicity stunt or a casual tribute.

The church says they are recognizing DMX for the ministry he carried out through his music, and said Simmons "turned his pain into a ministry of raw truth."

CUN Academy Awards Celebration Dinner & After Party - Arrivals Toby Canham/Getty Images loading...

Church leaders add that DMX spent decades ministering, even without the title. You can see his most inspirational lyrics, words that helped him get this honor, below:

See DMX's Most Inspirational Lyrics

See DMX's Most Inspirational Lyrics Impactful songs with inspirational lyrics from DMX.

Keep Reading:

12 Classic DMX Songs Gallery Credit: Amazon