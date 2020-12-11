Hudson Valley Hospitals at 58% ICU Capacity

Local hospitals are seeing an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients.

Gothamist published a report on December 8, 2020, that analyzes how full New York State hospitals currently are. The report looked at not only general bed capacity but ICU capacity as well. It used data from November 27 through December 3 using a 7-day average.

Here in the Hudson Valley, most hospitals are below 20% general capacity. There are exceptions of course, like St. Luke's Cornwall which is at 32%, according to Gothamist. Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor is at 29%. For ICU capacity, the numbers in the Hudson Valley get a little scarier.

We took the data from the Gothamist report of ICU capacity for Hudson Valley hospitals. Using numbers from all hospitals listed in Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, and Westchester county, we determined the total number of ICU beds available in the region, how many are occupied, and in turn, what capacity the Hudson Valley is at for ICU beds. No data for ICU beds were listed by Gothamist in Putnam or Ulster County.

Using data from the Gotmaist report, it was determined there are 588 ICU beds available in the Hudson Valley. Of those 588 beds, 372 are filled. That means 58% of the Hudson Valley's ICU beds are filled. This is over half of the ICU beds available in the region. The hospitals with the highest ICU bed capacity were Vassar Brothers, Westchester Medical Center, and Hudson Valley Hospital Center, all at over 80% ICU capacity. Garnet Health Medical Center, Nyack Hospital, and St. John's Riverdale had the lowest ICU capacity, all at lower than 26%.