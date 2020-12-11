Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru in Poughkeepsie

Some many Hudson Valley towns and villages are thinking of all different creative ways for residents to enjoy the holiday festivities, and now the City of Poughkeepsie is getting in on the fun.

The City of Poughkeepsie has announced that a 'Winter Wonderland Drive Thru' will take place at Pulaski Park in the City of Poughkeepsie from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on December 23 and 24.

The concept for this event was created by First Ward Common Council member Chris Petsas. The Sixth Ward Common Council member Natasha Cherry is aided in the execution of the event along with city administration.

Franc Palaia is a local artist, who painted a mural at the site for the event. City of Poughkeepsie Mayor, Rob Rolison said:

We are excited about this family-fun event. COVID-19 has made it hard for people to gather, but this holiday event will be safe and will undoubtedly bring joy to many.

The City is attempted to make great use of the beautiful that Poughkeepsie has to offer. The public can enter the park with their vehicles and enjoy lighted trees, plenty of decoration, and Santa and his elves will be on hand as well.

This event is a drive-thru event, so people will not have to exit their vehicles to see any of the displays. Besides staying in your vehicles, people are also being asked to wear masks while attending the event.

It's great to see so many communities here in the Hudson Valley creating so many ways for residents to celebrate the holiday season.