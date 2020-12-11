Many Hudson Valley Students Won’t Return to Classroom Until 2021

A growing number of school districts in the Hudson Valley announced students will be learning completely from home until 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Kingston City School District extended plans to keep students learning from home. Last week officials said remote learning would last until Friday, Dec. 11, but that has been extended until after New Year's Day.

"Due to the increasing number of positive cases in our region and the number of students and staff who remain on quarantine, the Kingston City School District will continue with our Remote Learning plan and schedule until after the holiday break," the school district wrote on its website. "As much as we want to have our students learning from inside the classroom, we need to address the impact this second wave is having on our community and our schools. This decision was made after a very careful and thoughtful review of the current conditions, trends and projections, and what is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community. While we understand the impact this decision will have on our students and families, we must be proactive so that we can make sure all of our schools are safe."

The Saugerties School District also announced plans to "pivot" to all remote instruction from Friday, Dec. 11 until at least Monday. Jan. 4, 2021.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Superintendent Roberto Padilla recently announced all Newburgh schools will be remote until January. The hope is for Newburgh students to return to a hybrid-model on Tuesday, Jan. 19, pending new rules from Gov. Cuomo, officials say.

The Middletown Enlarged City School District is also keeping students at home until at least Tuesday, Jan. 19.