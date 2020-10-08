Hudson Valley Haunted House One Of The Scariest in America

You won't have to travel to find the second scariest haunted house in all of America.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Oprah Magazine recently created a list of "10 of the Scariest Haunted Houses in America" for 2020.

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park placed second on the list. Here's what The Oprah Magazine had to say about Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses:

Fans flock to Ulster Park, NY, every year for the theatrical Headless Horseman Hayride, corn maze, and several haunted house experiences on the grounds of a gorgeous, historic 18th-century manor. In 2020, the hayride will be replaced by a drive-through experience titled "The Horseman's Trail." This video trailer shows you what to expect, and we're officially spooked by what we see—but drive carefully through your fear, mmkay?

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be a little different this year at the popular Ulster County attraction.

The Headless Horseman Haunted Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park will be replacing their haunted hayride and houses this fall season with a "Drive-Thru Haunted Experience and a Walk Thru Corn Maze."

The Headless Horseman also wrote about increased safety procedures due to COVID-19:

All guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings and social distance at all times. Our staff and actors will practice proper social distancing throughout the event. Vehicles will be a minimum of 6 feet apart in all drive thru areas. Our entire event is outside. The Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses is open weekends throughout October on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The Oprah Magazine named The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, PA the scariest Haunted House in America