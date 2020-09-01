Headless Horseman Hayride Now a Drive Through Trail

There's a crisp feeling in the air and it's the first day of September. All of that combined means one thing...Halloween is almost here.

The fate of Halloween activities like Trick-or-Treating is up in the air with everything going on with the Coronavirus and possible spikes in the future. However, for the last few weeks, ideas have been thrown around when it comes to the possibility of opening haunted attractions.

Last week we shared a story about how many haunted attractions were going the drive-in route.

Well, it looks like one of our favorite haunts in the Hudson Valley is doing just that.

The Headless Horseman Haunted Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park announced on their social media accounts that this year they will be replacing their haunted hayride and houses with a "Drive-Thru Haunted Experience and a Walk Thru Corn Maze."

This year's theme? Dare to Ride The Horseman's Trail.

The Youtube trailer plays out like a horror movie. Take a look:

Because of COVID-19, things on The Horsemans Trail will be a little different. In a statement on their website, Headless Horseman explains the safety procedures they will be following. Here's how it breaks down:

All guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings and social distance at all times. Our staff and actors will practice proper social distancing throughout the event. Vehicles will be a minimum of 6 feet apart in all drive thru areas. Our entire event is outside.

The Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses is open weekends throughout October on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

For more details on tickets and event availability visit the Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses website.