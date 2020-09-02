Hudson Valley Grandma Accused of Blinding Infant Grandchild

A grandmother from the Hudson Valley faces up to 25 years in prison for allegedly blinding her seven-month-old granddaughter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, 43-year-old Kimberly Bennett of Middletown was arraigned on an indictment charging her with crimes including assault, in connection with an alleged assault on Bennett’s seven-month-old granddaughter, who Bennett was the primary caregiver.

The assault resulted in the child suffering serious physical injury including damage to her brain and eyes, which rendered the child blind, officials say.

“There is no excuse for inflicting these types of life-altering injuries on an innocent baby,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said in a press release. “It is even more unthinkable that these injuries could have been inflicted by the person who was primarily responsible for the child’s wellbeing. Help is available within Orange County for those who believe they are unable to care for their children."

The assault is alleged to have occurred this winter at Bennett’s home on Bedford Avenue, in the City of Middletown. On Feb. 22, City of Middletown Police Officers and ambulance personnel responded to Bennett’s residence and found the seven-month-old baby unresponsive and exhibiting facial bruising, officials say.

A joint investigation was conducted by the City of Middletown Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the New York State Police which led to the assault charge. Officials didn't release details about the investigation.

If convicted, Bennett faces up to 25 years in state prison. Bennett was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail in the amount of $150,000 cash, $500,000 secured bond or $1,000,000 partially secured bond.