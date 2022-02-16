Hudson Valley Father Dies Inside LEGOLAND New York

An investigation is underway after a man died at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.

Shane Roy Gunser, 33, of Washingtonville died on Saturday, Feb. 5., while at work at LEGOLAND New York, according to his obituary.

Details surrounding his death at LEGOLAND have not been released. A LEGOLAND New York spokesperson gave Hudson Valley Post the following statement on Gunser's death.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our employees. Counseling and support are being offered to those staff members who may be affected. Our deepest condolences are with the employee’s family and friends at this sad time," LEGOLAND New York stated.

LEGOLAND New York added all further inquiries should be directed to New York State Police who are handling the investigation and will release more details as they become available.

As of this writing, New York State Police have yet to comment.

Shane was a graduate of Washingtonville High School. He worked as a plumber with Local 373 and spent time with Nebrasky Plumbing and Heating until accepting a position at LEGOLAND New York.

At LEGOLAND New York in Goshen, he was developing a rewarding career as Chief Hotel Maintenance Engineer, according to this obituary.

"He was described by his co-workers as the person who would always lend a hand and say hello to everyone. They loved his character and enthusiasm for life," his obituary states. "Shane’s perseverance was one of his greatest strengths as you always saw his beautiful smile no matter what circumstances he was facing. He was quick with a joke or a funny quip. Family was very important to Shane and for a brief time, he was able to show us what being a devoted father meant. His love for his son, Anthony, was so deep. Shane always loved with everything he had."

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4-8 pm at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home,20 North Street, Washingtonville, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a local animal shelter.

It's still unclear what led to Gunser's death while working at LEGOLAND New York. We will update if more information is released.

LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is set to open up for the 2022 season on April 8.

