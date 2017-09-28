Hudson Valley Father and Son Arrested After 1 Pound of Weed Delivered to Repair Shop

A father and son were arrested after about one pound of weed was delivered to a Hudson Valley business by Homeland Security.

On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Homeland Security that it intercepted a package containing approximately one pound of marijuana at the Federal Express Facility in Newburgh.

The package, which arrived by airplane that morning, was addressed to a business in Liberty, police say.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies along with the Village of Liberty police and Homeland Security conducted a controlled delivery at the Willy Works Corp car repair shop located on Route 52, which is behind the Subway restaurant in Liberty.

Vincent Corigliano, 70, of Livingston Manor was arrested after he allegedly signed for the package.

An unlicensed gun and marijuana, belonging to 31-year-old Curtis Corigliano of Livingston Manor, was later found at the business after a search warrant was executed, police say.

Vincent Corigliano was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and released on his own recognizance.

Curtis Corigliano was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, and a misdemeanor for conspiracy. He was sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

