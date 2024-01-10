Repairs Of Historic Upstate New York Bridge Closes Road

Repairs Of Historic Upstate New York Bridge Closes Road

Canva

A car accident damaged a historic bridge in the region which is causing road closures.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a road closure due to a car accident.

Road Closure In Sullivan County, New York

Google
loading...

The Sullivan County Division of Public Works has closed a portion of Campsite Road in the Town of Rockland to repair County Bridge 304.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The bridge was damaged over the weekend in a car accident. Officials didn't provide more details about the car accident.

"Better known as the Beaverkill Covered Bridge, County Bridge 304 is a 98-foot span across the Beaverkill north of Livingston Manor and Roscoe, near Lew Beach. Recently restored, the bridge has served traffic since 1865 and is maintained by the County," the Sullivan County Division of Public Works stated in a press release.

Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State

Repairs Of Historic Sullivan County Bridge Closes Road

The section of Campsite Road approaching both sides of the bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed.

The Sullivan County Division of Public Works
loading...

Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested

Traffic may detour using Craigie Clair Road. to Berry Brook Road. to Holiday and Berry Brook Road.

4 Lesser Known Traffic Laws

Most Texas drivers know a majority of the laws when it comes to driving, but some easily slip our minds. Or some that we have simply never heard of.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State

WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 
Filed Under: Facebook, Hudson Valley Post, Livingston Manor, New York, New York News, Roscoe, The Hudson Valley
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Sullivan County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post