Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners

The Hudson Valley is a foodies dream. There are 5 star restaurants to mom and pop shops right down the road from each other. It's safe to say you're a stones throw away from good eating in any Hudson Valley town.

No town across the United States is complete without a good old fashioned diner.

Viral Food Blogger Visits Beacon, NY Diner

For some reason this week I was craving diner food. It might have something to do with New York viral food blogger Mattyeaats stopping at my favorite diner, the Yankee Clipper in Beacon.

Matty documented his trip to the Southern Dutchess diner on Instagram showing off the golden brown mozzarella sticks with a fantastic cheese pull and raved about the "late night diner vibes."

Craving Hudson Valley Diner Food?

So of course Mattyeaats visit to my favorite diner sent me down a rabbit hole of the best diners in the Hudson Valley. Matty isn't the first celeb to visit a Hudson Valley based diner. In 2012 actor Bill Murray was spotted at the Goshen Diner in Goshen and in 2021 singer Lorde dined at the Phoenicia Diner and gave their onion rings an amazing review.

That rabbit hole had me asking listeners and readers what their favorite diner is in the mid-Hudson region. We kept tally of the diners that were mentioned most frequently and came up with the list below.

And here's the beauty of the internet, if your favorite didn't make the list you can email us and let us know! We would be happy to add your favorite diner to the list.

While we're at it, what's your favorite diner meal?

