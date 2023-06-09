It’s a Family Affair For Bill Murray at a Liberty, NY Country Club

Is Caddyshack II filming in the Hudson Valley?! While stranger things have happened, unfortunately, that's not one of them. But a Caddyshack actor will be hitting the links with his family in Sullivan County.

Carl Spackler Caddying in Sullivan County?

One could argue that Bill Murray is one of the top actors of our generation with blockbusters like Ghostbusters and, as mentioned above, Caddyshack lining his acting portfolio.

Maybe those Caddyshack days will come in handy for Mr. Murray as he and 2 of his sons have become the newest members of the Sullivan County Golf and Country Club in Liberty, New York.

The country club wrote on Facebook earlier this week:

A big Liberty welcome to our newest members, Cooper, Bill, and Lincoln Murray! Exciting times at the club come pay us a visit!

And according to some reports, Murray happens to be a pretty good golfer.

Bill Murray's Ties to the Hudson Valley.

Murray played Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 2012 film Hyde Park on Hudson which also starred Laura Linney and Olivia Coleman. While Murray played a Hyde Park icon, the movie was filmed in England according to IMDB.

Murray has also been spotted nearby at West Point, taking in an Army Football game in November of 2022, and during March Madness, the actor watched a few basketball games at the MVP Arena. Sounds like Bill is a big fan of New York college sports, and we can't blame him.

Will there be a Bill Murray Celebrity Golf Tournament in Liberty in the near future? Who knows, but everything I learned about golf I learned from Bill in the 1997 classic Space Jam. But that's just me.

If golfing on a real course with the big dogs isn't your cup of tea, you're in luck. The Hudson Valley has a handful of Mini-Golf/Putt-Putt courses you can hit up when you get that itch to hit a few balls. Take a look at some of our favorites below:

