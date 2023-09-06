Sullivan County, New York Sheriff’s Corporal Passes Away Unexpectedly

A 45-year-old Corporal in the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has died.

It's a sad day in law enforcement all across the Hudson Valley as we learned Tuesday evening that the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has lost one of its own unexpectedly. According to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Facebook page Corporal Kyle J. Muthig has passed away.

Corporal Kyle J. Muthig

Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff announced the untimely passing of 45-year-old Corporal Kyle J. Muthig on Facebook saying,

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff announces the untimely passing of Corporal Kyle J. Muthig."

The SCSO didn't provide any details about Corporal Muthig passing except that he passed away unexpectedly while off duty on Monday, September 4, 2023. Muthig, from Liberty, New York was appointed as a Deputy Sheriff in the Patrol Division on January 18, 2005, according to the post. He was later promoted to the rank of Corporal on June 4, 2016. The Sheriff's office didn't specify when funeral arrangements would be made public but when they do we will update this article.

Condolences Pour In

As news of Corporal Muthig passing started to spread the condolences started to pour in from all across the Hudson Valley including fellow members of law enforcement with the Liberty PBA saying, "The Liberty PBA would like to extend its deepest sympathies to our brothers and sisters at the SCSO, and to Kyle’s family and friends. This is terribly heartbreaking. We are here for you all."

"Condolences to all that knew and cared for him. He chose a career of serving Sullivan County residents in a risk filled profession. Thanks to him and others like him our lives are safer. May his soul find peace."

"He was a great guy! He always put a smile on my face. RIP Kyle. 💔 Prayers to his family. 🙏"

"Kyle was such a great human being and well respected for his kindness and professionalism. Condolences to his family and friends and his colleagues."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Corporal Muthig's family and friends. REST IN PEACE!

