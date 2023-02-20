Upstate New York Addresses ‘Serious Problem With Cockroaches’

A Hudson Valley school confirmed cockroaches were found in "some classrooms."

School officials in Sullivan County are addressing issues involving cockroaches found at an elementary school.

'Serious' Cockroaches Problem at Liberty Elementary School?

Officials confirmed cockroaches were found at Liberty Elementary School but pushed back on claims the school is dealing with a "serious problem."

"Liberty Central School District has been made aware of incorrect information spreading on social media. Posts claim that there is a very serious problem with cockroaches at Liberty Elementary School," the Liberty Central School District states on its website.

Liberty Elementary School teaches students in Liberty, New York from pre-kindergarten through Grade 4.

Cockroaches at Liberty Elementary School

While officials say there isn't a "serious problem with cockroaches" officials did confirm "a few" cockroaches were found in classrooms.

"Administration is aware that a few cockroaches have been sighted in some classrooms and we have been taking steps to address the issues. We continue to monitor any sightings and address them as they come up," the school stated in a letter to a community.

A pest control specialist told school officials it's not "a widespread issue" or an "infestation." The school continues to take measures to address the issue.

"We have proactively taken measures to prevent cockroaches from settling in the building, including monthly treatments, periodic eco-friendly treatments when school is not in session, and ensuring there are no food and water sources available," the letter adds. "If you have any concerns, please reach out to questions@libertyk12.org."

