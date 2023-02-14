‘Above Normal’ Snowfall Still Expected For New York State
Despite a very mild winter, weather experts still believe a lot of snow is in our future.
As I write this, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Hudson Valley has seen little to no snow throughout this Winter season.
Mild Winter So Far In Hudson Valley
We've had some periods of freezing weather, but in terms of snow, it's been very below average.
While there's no snow in the extended forecast for the region, the Old Farmer's Alamanc is out with a reminder that winter is far from over.
The Old Farmers Almanac's extended forecast is calling for "above normal" snowfall for the Hudson Valley and more.
"Snowfall will be below normal in the north and above normal in the south," The Old Farmers Almanac states in its forecast that goes until October.
When Will It Snow In the Hudson Valley?
The Old Farmers Almanac's Long Range Weather Forecast for the Northeast believes there is a number of chances for snow later this month and throughout March.
Dates When It's More Likely To Snow In New York State
Below are the upcoming dates when The Old Farmers Almanac believes the region could see snow:
- Feb 24-25 Snow showers, very cold
- Mar 9-13 Snow showers, cold
- Mar 14-21 Periods of snow, cold
- Mar 22-24 Flurries, chilly
- Mar 25-31 Periods of rain and snow, cold
Cold End To February
The Old Farmers Almanac also believes cold weather could impact the region in "late February."
"For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac has been helping readers to prepare for the season ahead with its 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states.