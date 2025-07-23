Hudson Valley Family Accused In ‘Astonishing’ Kidnapping

A Hudson Valley couple and their nanny are facing shocking charges after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, beaten with batons, and dragged down stairs.

The Westchester County District Attorney announced the indictments against a married couple and their nanny.

Westchester County Couple, Nanny Arrested

Wayne Barnes, 44, 42-year-old Jasmine Barnes, both of Hartsdale, and 19-year-old Lizbeth Cerrato-Sanchez of Yonkers were charged in connection with the kidnapping and assault of a 19-year-old Queens woman.

Below are the charges

Wayne Barnes: Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

Jasmine Barnes: Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Jasmine was also charged in the Bronx with: Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree Menacing in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Lizbeth Cerrato-Sanchez: Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

What Officials Say Happened In Westchester County, The Bronx, Queens

According to officials, in May, Wayne Barnes, the owner of Sons of Ink tattoo parlor in the Bronx, offered a ride home to the 19-year-old employee.

Barnes was romantically involved with the teen. Barnes got into a heated argument with the teen during the drive to the teen's home in Queens.

Barnes is accused of assaulting her, striking her numerous times with an expandable metal baton.

Phone Call From Wife

After a call from his wife, Wayne allegedly drove the victim back to the tattoo shop and continued to hit the teen with the metal baton.

Back in the Bronx, Jasmin, also armed with a metal baton, joined her husband in hitting the victim and drove back to their home in the Hudson Valley.

Back In Hartsdale, New York

After arriving at their home in Hartsdale, the married couple allegedly dragged the teen into the home, pushed her down a flight of stairs, dragged her by the hair and struck her with the metal baton.

Lizbeth Cerrato-Sanchez was at the home with the Barnes children. She alleged punched the victim in the face.

Eventually, the couple allowed the victim to change into clean clothes and order an Uber. She was treated at a local hospital for her injuries and then reported the incident to the police.

“The level of depravity shown by the defendants in this case is astonishing. Incidents like this underscore the importance of multiple jurisdictions being able to work together to swiftly deliver justice. I commend all of the agencies involved in this important case," DA Cacace stated.

