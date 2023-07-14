Hudson Valley Educator Passes Away In Upstate New York

A longtime Hudson Valley educator passed away. You can help continue his lifelong passion of helping students.

Ron De Pace, formerly of the City of Newburgh, passed away at his home in Athens, New York on July 2.

Orange County, New York Principal Passes Away

De Pace got his Bachelor's Degree at SUNY Oneonta, where he met his wife. He got his Masters at Fordham University.

He began his teaching career at Little Britain Elementary School in New Windsor, New York.

He then went to the Florida Union Free School District in Florida, New York where he served as a principal.

"Ron was passionate about education," his obituary states.

New Windsor, New York, Florida, New York Educator

De Pace was the Principal at his "beloved" Golden Hill Elementary School in Florida, New York, according to his obituary.

He retired after serving as principal for 17 years.

De Pace passed away after battling Lewy Body Dementia for many years.

"Ron loved walking, whistling, and sweet treats. He was able to enjoy those things while he battled Lewy Body Dementia," his obituary adds.

Ronald De Pace Memorial Scholarship Fund Started

A GoFundMe was created by his family to start the Ronald De Pace Memorial Scholarship Fund. The goal of the fundraiser is to help Orange County, New York students.

"The primary objective of the Ronald De Pace Memorial Scholarship Fund is to support students in Florida Union Free School District. It will be awarded to deserving seniors sharing Ron’s passion and following his path towards education. The size and duration of the scholarship will be determined by the available funds," Laura DePace, Ron's wife, states in the GoFundMe.

As of this writing, nearly $13,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

