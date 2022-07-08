Hudson Valley Eatery’s Community Fridge Helps New Yorkers in Need

A Hudson Valley restaurant with rave reviews is going viral for its act of kindness.

Empanada Nirvana in Walden is going above and beyond to help out Hudson Valley, New York residents in need

Empanada Nirvana in Walden, New York Helping Out Hudson Valley Resident in 'Need'

A Facebook post from Empanada Nirvana is going viral. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican Restaurant shared a photo (seen above and below) of a stocked fridge that is located outside the eatery.

"This is tonight’s leftovers Community fridge is outside if you’re hungry Take what you need every night we put food inside feed the need ☮️," Empanada Nirvana wrote on Facebook.

Turns out, the Orange County, New York business stocks a fridge outside the business each night with leftovers. Rather than toss the food, the Walden, New York restaurant wants to help community members who might be in need.

"This has got to be one of the BEST things I have seen in a very long time!!!!," Lynn Wagner Nelson commented on Facebook.

Where to Find The 'Community Fridge" Outside Orange County, New York Business

Empanada Nirvana is located at 75 East Main Street in Walden, New York. The outdoor community fridge can be found on the side of the restaurant, as seen in the photo below.

Empanada Nirvana is more than just a giving restaurant. The Walden, New York business has also hosted fun events.

Last week, Empanada Nirvana held a "420 reggae event" with DJ Supa Zulu on Sunday, July 3. On Saturday, July 2, Adam Fitch was a musical guest performing a live acoustic set and on Friday, July 1, the eatery offered free popcorn and a free outdoor screening of the hit movie "The Goonies."

Former Newburgh, New York Business Getting Rave Reviews In Walden

Empanada Nirvana used to be located as a stand on Route 9W in Newburgh.

"These empanadas are wroth the U-Turn," Hillary Cadigan wrote for Bon Apetit Magazine, according to the Empanada Nirvana website.

The business moved to Walden not too long ago as a full restaurant and it quickly became a favorite for Orange County residents. One reader recently told us "if you want to try the best empanada's anywhere you must try Empanada Nirvana."

