Hudson Valley ‘Doc’ Murdered, Suspects At Large For Months

It took many months, but police believe they found the two people responsible for killing a Hudson Valley man.

On Tuesday, the Saugerties Police Department asked for help in finding a manslaughter suspect in Ulster County.

Ulster County Manslaughter Suspect On The Run

160324707 Ivan Bliznetsov loading...

Police were trying to find 38-year-old Joseph E Karolys. He was last seen in the Town of Rosendale operating a 1973 Autocar Dump Truck Color Red with NY registration 16178NC.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the truck was found but the 38-year-old was still at large.

Karolys was found by police around noon on Wednesday.

Saugerties Murder Suspect Found

SPD SPD loading...

Karolys, from Saugerties, is accused of killing 66-year-old David (Mickey) Myer of Saugerties in October 2022.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 07:28 a.m, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious unresponsive person lying on the side of the roadway, south of the Citgo Mart on Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Arriving officers found Myer. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home loading...

Myer was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1974. He was the owner/operator of Foundation and Site Specialist LLC.

"Mickey was talented in excavating. He was given the nickname 'Doc' because of his surgical precision with heavy equipment," his obituary reads.

Saugerties Man Charged With Murder

It's unclear why the investigation took so long, or how police determined Karolys was a suspect, but he was charged with manslaughter, assault, and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home/SPD Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home/SPD loading...

Police Allege Teen Helped With Murder

A 17-year-old man was also charged with manslaughter, assault, and tampering with physical evidence, felonies.

Police did not say how the 17-year-old was involved. He was arraigned in the youth part of Ulster County Court and remanded to a Youth Detention Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $1 million.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.