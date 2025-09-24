“Coward” Escaped To Mexico After Horrific Hudson Valley Crime

A Hudson Valley "coward" ran to Mexico nearly 20 years ago. But his attempt to hide from justice is finally over, and the truth is devastating.

A man who raped a child in the Hudson Valley nearly 20 years ago and then fled to Mexico has finally admitted to his crime.

Man Pleads Guilty To 2008 Rape In Westchester County, New York

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace confirmed that 53-year-old Galo Herrera pleaded guilty to Rape in the First Degree, a class B felony.

After nearly two decades, Herrera will finally be held accountable for one of the most horrific crimes imaginable.

Herrera admitted he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 between December 2006 and January 2007.

In 2008, he was indicted on multiple charges, including predatory sexual assault against a child and child endangerment.

Fled To Mexico

Before police could find him, he fled the country and spent years on the run in Mexico.

Earlier this year, Herrera was found and extradited back to Westchester to face justice.

"The defendant’s cowardly scheme to evade accountability, nearly 20 years in the making, could not outrun the long arm of the justice system. In the intervening years, this office never ceased working to secure his return to the United States. I am hopeful this guilty plea will provide the victim with the closure she has long deserved," Cacace stated.

The case was investigated by the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Westchester DA’s Office, and the FBI.

