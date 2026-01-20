Prolific Storm Could Slam Hudson Valley With Over A Foot Of Snow

A massive, “prolific” snowstorm could hit the Hudson Valley this weekend.

On Monday, news broke about the chance of a "prolific" snowstorm this weekend. Today, we've learned more information about what to expect.

Hudson Valley Weather released an updated forecast on Tuesday morning.

Weekend Snow Update: Still a Big Question Mark

“Storm possible Sunday-Monday. Details unknown," Hudson Valley Weather states.

This storm could miss the Hudson Valley, or bring over a foot of snow! It all depends on how far north the storm tracks.

Here's what weather experts are saying they "know" right now:

A major, disruptive winter storm is coming to the East Coast this weekend.

Friday will be bitterly cold ahead of it.

Some areas along the storm’s axis could see a foot or more of snow.

It could last a while.

Here's what's still unclear:

How far north will the snow reach in the Hudson Valley? That depends on where the arctic air settles, the strength of the high-pressure system to our north, and how energy from the West Coast eventually interacts with the jet stream. Even small timing shifts could change everything.

"We don’t need the northern most track to produce impacts across the region, the airmass pouring into the region of Friday is bitter cold. A track to our south will keep air temps in the teens during the event. This would lead to incredibly high snow ratio’s the fluff factor would allow moderate to heavy snowfall amounts even from low amounts of moisture," Hudson Valley Weather states.

