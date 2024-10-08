Hudson Valley “Conman” May Have Tricked Many In New York, SP

New York State Police arrested a "conman" that officials believe likely conned other victims.

Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed the arrest of a Westchester County man who acted as a lawyer.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Westchester County "Conman" Arrested After Posing As Lawyer

Canva Canva loading...

Police called 56-year-old David Karaca of Somers, New York as a "conman." He's also known as David Radcliffe and David Corazza.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

He was arrested in late September by New York State Police from the Somers barracks for allegedly "posing as an attorney" and "targeting victims on virtual substance abuse venues."

Conned Alcoholics Anonymous Group

Canva Canva loading...

According to New York State Police, Karaca pretended to be an attorney on a Los Angeles-based virtual Alcoholics Anonymous group.

He defrauded a victim out of $7,500 for legal fees despite not being a lawyer, police say.

More Victims Likely In New York, What To Do

Karaca was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Somers Court for Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a class D felony.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"If you believe you may be the victim of similar crimes committed by David Karaca, please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600," New York State Police stated in a press release.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Keep Reading: