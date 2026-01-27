Hudson Valley TV Legend Shares Frightening Cancer Scare

A Hudson Valley reality TV legend shared a scary health update.

Nicole Polizzi, known as "Jersey Shore's" "Snooki" is sharing health news with her fans.

Snooki Shars Health Scare With Fans

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In a recent TikTok, "Jersey Shore" star revealed that a colposcopy and biopsy confirmed cancerous cells found on the top of her cervix.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“Results come back. Doctor calls me and he’s like, ‘Not looking great.’ He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix,” she said in her video.

The discovery came after four years of dealing with abnormal Pap smear results and precancerous cells.

“I’m terrified,” she added. “It’s scary, but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about."

Next Steps For Snooki

The self-proclaimed Princess of Poughkeepsie, who grew up in Marlboro, says she's scheduled to undergo a cone biopsy to determine the extent of the cells.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If further results are abnormal, she may require a hysterectomy.

“Obviously I’m done having kids but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary,” Snooki said in her TikTok. "“Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me.”

Encourages Others To Be On Top Of Medical Appointments

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The 38-year-old encouraged other women to stay on top of their medical appointments.

She admitted she delayed some of routine checkups out of fear. She's now her platform to urge women to stay on top of their health screenings and Pap smears.

Updated: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Updated: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Go Inside the Brick Waterfront Home that Snooki Flipped for $740,000

Go Inside the Brick Waterfront Home that Snooki Flipped for $740,000 Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State