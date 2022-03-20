Hudson Valley Celebrity Chef Wins Prestigious Award

For years residents of the Hudson Valley got to enjoy the great food at New World Home Cooking in Saugerties. And during that time, New World owner and chef Ric Orlando was mighty busy. He made a few appearances on the Food Network. He became a Chopped champion and he also beat Bobby Flay. Ric closed New World Home Cooking in Saugerties a few years ago, but he never stopped creating.

Not only does Ric still cook, he has a line of products. Ric has his own line of spices and sauces which you can find here in the Hudson Valley and beyond. In fact, one of Ric's hot sauces has just been named Product of the Year for 2021 by I Love It Spicy.com. Maybe you've even tasted it yourself.

The award winning hot sauce is called Purple Haze Psychedelic Hot Sauce, and it was getting raves even before being named product of the year. So I guess it's really earned the title. Purple Haze comes in a regular hot sauce and also in a Double Dose Carolina Reaper Sauce. If that sounds a little too hot for you, try the Dirty Blonde Sweet and Sticky Hot Sauce. Ric Has also paired up with Nine Pin Cider to make a line of bbq sauces.

Congratulations to Chef Orlando on this latest of many accomplishments. If you're looking to get your hands on a bottle of the award winning Purple Haze Psychedelic Hot Sauce and other products in his line, check out the Ric Orlando website.

Celebrity Chef Visits Top Spots in the Hudson Valley in New Music Video Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured in Chef Ric Orlando's Video 'Born Hungry' Video

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out