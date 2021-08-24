Hudson Valley Chef Teams with Cider Maker for New BBQ Sauce

Is there anything Hudson Valley celebrity chef Ric Orlando can’t do? He’s been a 'Chopped' champion on the Food Network, he’s beaten Bobby Flay, also on the Food Network, and he’s even made a rock and roll music video with a national recording artist featuring local Hudson Valley restaurants. What could be next? How about a new barbecue sauce?

Ric’s latest project is a collaboration with famous cider makers Nine Pin Cider Works, out of Albany. Together they have created something quite local and quite delicious. Nine Pin Cider is known for using local ingredients, and Ric Orlando has already released his own line of spices. This is Chef Orlando’s first collaboration, and it’s the perfect pairing. There are two flavors of the new Ric Orlando Nine Pin BBQ Sauce. The Signature, using Nine Pin Signature Cider, and The Ginger, using Nine Pin Ginger Cider. Both are described as sweet, tangy, and a little spicy. And considering who made the sauce, I'm sure they are both also delicious.

Where can you get your hands on a bottle of this delicious BBQ Sauce? You can order it from the Ric Orlando website right now, but if you don’t mind waiting, the sauces will be in local stores in the next few weeks. We wish both Chef Orlando and Nine Pin the best of luck with this latest endeavor, which will no doubt be a huge success. With two big names and quality local ingredients, how can you go wrong? You can't.

Celebrity Chef Visits Top Spots in the Hudson Valley in New Music Video Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured in Chef Ric Orlando's Video 'Born Hungry' Video

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out