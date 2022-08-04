Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?

Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.

Where is there a convention that is dedicated to cannabis in New York State?

The convention will be taking place in Albany, New York at the Albany Capital Center

55 Eagle St, Albany, NY 12207. The convention is being put on by North East Cannabis. According to their website, NECANN showcases innovative ideas and high-quality products from every aspect of the cannabis industry.

What can you expect to learn at the North East cannabis convention?

There will be information sessions for business owners, going over what you can and cannot do in your business. There will be opportunities to learn about the latest in retail sales of cannabis in NYS, plus look for real estate where you can sell your products, and how to set your dispensary apart from others. There will even be info sessions for Veterans and cannabis, along with medical use, and even for farmers about the best ways to grow their products.

Will there be exhibitors there showing retail products and displays?

There will be exhibitors in about 80 different booths where you can ask questions, look at products and see what is available. Yes, you will need to purchase a ticket to attend. Tickets are $20 and $35, depending on if you want to attend one or both days.

When is the NE Cannabis Convention in Albany, New York?

When is the cannabis convention? It is Friday, August 26 and on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. For more information, you can check out their website, here.

