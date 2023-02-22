Recently a member of one of our local communities here in the Hudson Valley received the honor of being recognized for her incredibly inspiring work at the state capitol in Albany. That woman is Roxanne Watson of Rockland County and the work she has done spreading awareness and the need for organ donors is incredible.

In addition, Roxanne Watson's recognition in Albany was for reaching a milestone number of organ donor sign-ups for the National Organ Donor Registry.

Last week, so many of us across the country were consumed with Valentine's Day. However, February 14th was also 'National Organ Day' and it was on this day that Roxanne Watson received her special recognition. Watson on this day officially signed up her 13,000 people to become organ donors.

Roxanne Watson is a woman who not only recognizes the importance of organ donation but she is also someone who lives today thanks to an organ donation.

Several years ago, Watson's life was saved when she became the recipient of a new heart. Prior to her operation, she waited on the transplant list for two years. Since her life-changing surgery, Roxanne Watson has dedicated herself to showing the importance and the need for organ donors en route to her milestone achievement.

New York State Senator Bill Weber who represents Rockland County in his recognition of Watson perfectly explained what her contributions really mean...

Roxanne's selflessness serves as a reminder of the power of one individual to make a positive impact on the world. She has shown us that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to persevere and to use our experiences to help others...

Every New Yorker Should Know How To Get On Marrow Donor List

Current statistics available show numerous records being met and broken in regard to organ transplants and organ donors. Currently, more than 100,000 people in America are on a waiting list for an organ transplant.

In 2021, a total number of 41,354 organ transplants were completed. The number of deceased donors also increased to 13,861 in 2021 as well. Numbers continue to show an increase in these trends which in turn means more lives are being saved.

Organ donation definitely is an incredibly serious issue. As the numbers show, thousands of life-saving surgeries are performed every year because of organ donation. It is without a doubt life-changing work that is being done by Roxanne Watson and those out there like her and the special recognition is well deserved.

