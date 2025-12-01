New York Forecasters Sound Alarm Over Rapidly Growing Snowstorm

A major Tuesday snowstorm is aiming for the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, and new forecasts show totals climbing.

Tuesday looks like it's going to be a disaster across the region, with Winter Storm Watches in place.

Winter Storm Watches Issued For All Of Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the Hudson Valley. It goes into effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and lasts until Wednesday morning.

Officials say 4 to 8 inches is expected across most of the watch area, with a 10 percent chance of seeing 10 to 13 inches or more in the Catskills, Eastern Catskills, and the higher Mid-Hudson Valley ridges.

For Ulster, Sullivan, Greene, and eastern Delaware counties, forecasters are calling for 5 to over 8 inches of snow, with the highest totals in places like Hunter and Sundown.

This area stays all snow, and travel will likely get dicey fast.

Mid & Upper Hudson Valley

Most of the Mid and Upper Hudson Valley, including Dutchess, Ulster, most of Orange, Columbia, and Greene, can expect 4 to 7 inches.

It's believed the farther you are from the Hudson River, the more snow you'll see. Lower elevations in the Mid-Hudson Valley could mix with rain at times, which may cut totals.

Lower Hudson Valley

For the Lower Hudson Valley, Rockland, Westchester, southern Orange, and southern Putnam counties, expect a split setup. 1 to 7 inches of snow is expected to fall, depending on where the rain–snow line sets up.

Areas north and west of I-84 could see 4 to 7 inches of mostly snow. Closer to New York City, early mixing or a change to rain will keep totals down to 1 to 3 inches.

Upstate New York, Capital Region

Up in the Capital Region, from Albany to Saratoga, totals are projected between 5 and 7 inches, with Albany’s high-end scenario topping out near 10 inches.

Snow-Covered Commutes, Timing

Snow is expected to move in on Tuesday morning and last into Tuesday evening.

That should make both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes a mess with snow-covered roads, slick bridges, and short bursts of heavy snowfall that may drop visibility to near zero.

A Winter Storm Watch means severe winter weather could happen.



