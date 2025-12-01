Updated Timing And Totals For 1st Hudson Valley Snowstorm

Hudson Valley weather experts says our first winter storm of the season is hitting Tuesday, and it could get sloppy fast

Confidence is growing that most of the region will be covered with snow, slick roads, and messy commutes.

Timing Of Snow

Hudson Valley Weather says snow is expected to start falling between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, ending sometime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., depending on where you live.

Snow will likely fall across the region during the early hours because temperatures should be in the mid-20s.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Watches for all of the region from 7 a.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

Hudson Valley Weather's Current Snowfall Prediction

Hudson Valley Weather says the exact track of this storm will determine where the rain–snow line sets up. That line is expected to run right through the Hudson Valley.

A shift of just 10 to 20 miles could dramatically change totals.

Here are the current snowfall predictions from Hudson Valley Weather:

Catskills & Upper Hudson Valley: 4" to 8", staying mostly all snow

Mid Hudson Valley: 3" to 6", with some mixing possible

Lower Hudson Valley (Putnam, SE Orange): 1" to 3"

Southern Rockland & Westchester: Coating to 1", mainly cold rain

The best chance for a mostly snow event remains near I-84 and north, where snowfall rates could spike to one inch per hour during the late morning and early afternoon.

With temperatures staying below freezing for most of the day, roads will become snow-covered and treacherous, especially on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers should expect icy conditions, low visibility, and slow travel.

