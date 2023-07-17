Hudson Valley Born CBS Meteorologist Suddenly Passes

Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Emmy-winning meteorologist.

Elise Finch was an American journalist from Mount Vernon, NY, who had been a meteorologist with CBS New York since 2007. She started her television profession behind the scenes at E! Entertainment Television, where she worked as a production coordinator for special projects and live events. She later became an anchor and correspondent at the CBS and Fox affiliates in Youngstown, Ohio, and the ABC affiliate in Austin, Minnesota.

Finch was a weekend weather anchor at the CBS affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. She then joined NBC where she worked as a meteorologist on "Early Today Show" MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus. In April 2007, she joined the WCBS weather team.

Elise Finch, an Emmy-winning meteorologist with WCBS in New York for 16 years, has died, the TV station announced Sunday. She was 51. Finch died at a local hospital; the cause of her death has not been determined, according to WCBS's statement.

New York Post reports WCBS anchor Jessica Moore choked up as she announced Finch’s death on-air Sunday. She also tweeted a heartwarming message.

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried. But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other” she wrote.

WCBS Reporter Tony Aiello remembered Finch for her love of music, and said that "her gifts were many, so too the lives she touched."

WCBS anchor Chris Wragge tweeted, “My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much.”

Others remembered Finch for her kindness, top-notch talent and warm personality that shined while she gave New Yorkers the weather forecast for the week. She leaves behind a daughter Grace and her husband Graig Henriques, a WCBS photojournalist.