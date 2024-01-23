High-Speed Chase In Hudson Valley After Price Chopper Theft, SP

A New York woman is accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Hudson Valley Price Chopper and then leading state police on a high-speed chase.

New York State Police from Orange County reported a woman was arrested after going to Price Chopper.

Westchester County Woman Arrested near Orange County, New York Price Chopper

On Sunday around 10 a.m., New York State Police from the Middletown barracks were notified by a manager at a local Price Chopper about a woman who allegedly left the store with a cart full of items without paying.

She was observed placing the items in her vehicle and fled the area in a 2008 Volvo-XC90, police say.

Mount Vernon Woman Leads Police On High-Speed Chase In Middletown, New York

A Trooper observed the vehicle on Crystal Run Road and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver didn't stop and a high-speed chase ensued, according to police.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Analda Robertson from Mount Vernon, New York, failed to stop and attempted to elude the Trooper.

During the chase she struck the Trooper’s vehicle and an uninvolved vehicle, police say.

She was eventually stopped a short time later on Blumel Road and arrested.

A Mount Vernon woman was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges following a pursuit in Wallkill, New York

She was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree- felony

Criminal Mischief 2nd degree- felony

Obstruction of Governmental Administration- misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest- misdemeanor

Petit Larceny- misdemeanor

Fleeing a Police in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree – misdemeanor

Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree- misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief 4th degree- misdemeanor

Over $1,000 Stolen Items Found In Car

According to New York State Police, a search of Robertson’s vehicle yielded over $1,100 worth of stolen items from numerous stores in the Wallkill area.

She was also issued 80 traffic tickets all returnable to the Town of Wallkill Court.

Robertson was arraigned at the Orange County Central Arraignment Center in front of Judge Ozman and remanded to Orange County Jail on $500 cash bail, $1,000 bond or $2,000 secured bond.

