New York Cop Fired For Ticketing Lawyer With PBA Card, Lawsuit

A now-former Hudson Valley police officer claims he was fired for giving a ticket to a lawyer with what's considered a "get out of jail free card."

Do you know what a PBA card is? Do you own one? Or maybe know a friend or family member with one?

What Is A PBA Card?

It's often called a "get out of jail free card."

However, it's not.

Even with a PBA card, you can (and probably should) still be ticketed for an alleged driving infraction. You can even be arrested with a PBA card, which should happen if the officer thinks you committed an offense that warrants handcuffs.

Orange County, New York Resident Files Lawsuit

Joseph Saetta of Orange County, New York was sworn in as a member of the Westchester County Police Department in late 2023.

The 29-year-old from Middletown says he was fired a few months later because he gave a ticket to a driver who flashed a PBA card.

In December 2023, while training, Saetta and another officer pulled over a lawyer on the Saw Mill River Parkway for allegedly driving with expired plates from New Jersey.

He confirmed the woman flashed him a PBA card, but he gave her a ticket because it was from an “unfamiliar organization.”

Fired From Job

Saetta has filed two lawsuits against Westchester County, alleging wrongful termination and the violation of his civil rights.

He says he was fired for giving the lawyer a ticket.

“Despite having no official or legal standing, PBA cards have been called ‘get out of jail free cards,'” the lawsuit states. "Many police agencies look the other way when their officers choose to exercise discretion and not issue a ticket to a motorist in possession of a PBA card. However, there are no official rules in any law enforcement agency.”

He was officially fired from his job on Jan. 12.

“Westchester County has not been served with any court papers, but we can confirm that a police officer who was on probation was lawfully terminated for cause,” Westchester County officials said in a statement.

Ties To Tuxedo, Fishkill, Mount Vernon and Pleasantville

Prior to getting hired by the Westchester County Police Department he worked as a police officer in Tuxedo, Fishkill, Mount Vernon and Pleasantville.

His lawsuit seeks reinstatement to the Westchester County Police Department, back pay and damages.

