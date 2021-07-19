Hudson Valley Bagel Shop ‘Might Have Best Bagels in New York’
A bagel shop in the Hudson Valley is getting some very high praise.
Only In Your State believes Rhinebeck Bagels might sell "The Very Best Bagels in New York."
They pride themselves on serving delicious and unique bagel sandwiches unlike any you’ve ever seen," Lisa Sammons writes for Only In Your State about Rhinebeck Bagles.
Rhinebeck Bagels opened on W. Market Street in historic Rhinebeck in 1995. The family-owned eatery serves "the most artistic bagels, sandwiches, soups and salads," according to the company's website.
Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the finals in a statewide competition to name the best burger in New York State. The "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis ended up finishing third, according to Ben's Fresh manager and chef Bobby Geraghty. The burger from Ben's Fresh was also honored with the People's Choice Award, thanks to an online vote.
In 2019, Buzzfeed named Rosticceria Rossi & Sons deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York.
Buzzfeed placed the Scatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."
"A burger at Schatzi is a special treat, because not only does it have 8 ounces of LaFrieda blended burger meat, it also has crispy pork belly, melted cheddar, potato, green onion rosti, Schatzi sauce, and is all sitting between two beautiful toasted pretzel buns," Buzzfeed wrote about the Scatzi's Burger.
Ship to Shore in Kingston was honored by Only In Your State as being one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State."
