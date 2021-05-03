Burger Sold in Hudson Valley Named 1 of New York’s Best Burgers

A burger sold in the Hudson Valley was named one of New York's best burgers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis is has made the final four in a statewide competition to name the best burger in New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Earlier this month, the New York Beef Council asked Empire State residents to nominate their favorite restaurant burger. After tallying up countless selections these 10 restaurants made the Top 10:

Ale 'n' Angus Pub

Angry Garlic

The Craftsman Wood Grille and Tap House

Illusive Restaurant & Bar

Boilermaker NYC

Ben's Fresh

Madison Bistro: A Farm to Table Restaurant

Bubby's

Sackett's Table Restaurant & Market

Seaway Smokehouse: "We Smoke the Good Stuff"

New Yorkers were then told to pick their favorite out of the 10. Late last week the New York Beef Council counted the votes and announced the top four.

Illusive Restaurant & Bar in Rensselaer; Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse; Angry Garlic in Baldwinsville; and Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made it to the finals.

"Now they will face off for an in-person showdown to earn the title of the Best Burger in NY!," the New York Beef Council stated while announcing the finalists.

The burger from Ben's Fresh in the running to be named the best in New York State is called the "Benny Burger." The eatery's website claims Ben's Fresh makes the "Best Burgers in Town."

The Benny Burger is a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and a special "Benny sauce" served on a pickle bun. The burger is made with 100 percent fresh beef, custom ground and cooked to order.

The final cook-off is scheduled for May 10 at Onondaga Community College. Due to the pandemic, the cook-off won't be available to the public. Hudson Valley Post will monitor and let you know the outcome.

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries