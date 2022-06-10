Howard Johnson’s Closes Last Restaurant in New York

End of an era for Howard Johnson's.

Howard Johnson's has closed its last restaurant in America, and it happens to be in upstate New York.

While Howard Johnson's hotels are still active, the restaurants are no more. Howard Johnson's by Wyndham is an American-owned chain of hotels and motels primarily in the United States, and it was also a chain of restaurants for over 90 years. Founded by Howard Deering Johnson, it was the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. during the 1960s and 1970s, with more than 1,000 company-owned and franchised outlets. The restaurants were franchised separately from the hotel brand starting in 1986 but severely dwindled in number in the years to follow. At one point, Howard Johnson's branded a line of supermarket frozen foods.

Howard Johnson's Last Restaurant Closes in Lake George, NY

A popular summer vacation spot for the past 70 years, the final Howard Johnson's restaurant located at 2143 rt 9 in Lake George has permanently closed. A listing on the Exit Realty Empire Associates site has the property for lease as is, or states that it can be converted into a large showroom or flagship store. Although I can't recall ever going to the Howard Johnson's restaurant as a kid, I do recall passing by the iconic facade numerous times over the years on family vacations to Lake George. Despite having the claim to fame of being "The Last One Standing" for some years, it's truly the end of an era.

Get our free mobile app

Does anyone remember Howard Johnson's in Poughkeepsie?

According to Highway Host, there were a couple of Howard Johnson's in the Poughkeepsie area, including one that opened around 1956 on rt 9, adjacent to the Poughkeepsie Motor Lodge "In The Heart of Scenic Dutchess County". That spot would later be home to the now-defunct Coyote Grill.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...