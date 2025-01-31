How To Safely Buy, Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

The FDA released several tips on how to safely purchase, store, cook and serve eggs.

Eggs are getting more and more expensive as the bird flu continues to spread in New York

Bird Flu Confirmed In Hudson Valley, Long Island

Canva Canva loading...

A dead goose from Putnam County tested positive for the bird flu last week.

This week, Hudson Valley Post learned confirmed positive cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or “bird flu,” at an Ulster County farm that housed approximately 50 chickens and ducks.

Around 100,000 ducks were recently euthanized on Long Island due to the bird flu.

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New Yorkers love their eggs! Despite the prices of eggs skyrocketing, most Empire State residents continue to buy and cook eggs.

The FDA released many tips that will help:

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Nearly 18 Million Birds Impacted

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In the past month, the bird flu has been confirmed in nearly 20 states, impacting around 18 million birds.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Human cases are rare, but it can happen. There has been 67 confirmed human cases of bird flu, including one death.

Schumer: Expect Higher Egg Prices In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The price for a dozen large eggs in the United States is up nearly 40 percent since last year, the Consumer Price Index reports.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

New York Senator Chuck Schumer warns the already high prices of eggs are expected to continue to rise.

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers New York State is lucky enough to be home to 8 of the top 10 grocery stores in America.

Your Guide To Bird Flu

Your Guide To Bird Flu Are you worried about the bird flu? Here's what you need to know. More details available here Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Keep Reading:

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York