How To Safely Buy, Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak
The FDA released several tips on how to safely purchase, store, cook and serve eggs.
Eggs are getting more and more expensive as the bird flu continues to spread in New York
Bird Flu Confirmed In Hudson Valley, Long Island
A dead goose from Putnam County tested positive for the bird flu last week.
This week, Hudson Valley Post learned confirmed positive cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or “bird flu,” at an Ulster County farm that housed approximately 50 chickens and ducks.
Around 100,000 ducks were recently euthanized on Long Island due to the bird flu.
How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak
New Yorkers love their eggs! Despite the prices of eggs skyrocketing, most Empire State residents continue to buy and cook eggs.
The FDA released many tips that will help:
How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Nearly 18 Million Birds Impacted
In the past month, the bird flu has been confirmed in nearly 20 states, impacting around 18 million birds.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Human cases are rare, but it can happen. There has been 67 confirmed human cases of bird flu, including one death.
Schumer: Expect Higher Egg Prices In New York
The price for a dozen large eggs in the United States is up nearly 40 percent since last year, the Consumer Price Index reports.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
New York Senator Chuck Schumer warns the already high prices of eggs are expected to continue to rise.
Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers
Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers
Your Guide To Bird Flu
Your Guide To Bird Flu
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Keep Reading:
Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York
Tips To Prevent The Flu
Gallery Credit: CANVA