Shocking Winter Stats Just Released For All Of New York

We looked at the data from 1869 to today. See which New York locations just landed in the top 12 for most snowfall on record.

Sunday actually marked the end of the "meteorological winter." According to the National Weather Service, meteorological winter runs from December through February.

How Wintery Was Winter In New York?

With the end of winter, officials wanted to determined how "wintery was this winter?"

"So with that period over here are some rankings for couple of parameters for selected locations. While the cold ranked up there, it was the total snowfall or days with at least an inch of snow on the ground that really stand out in the record in a few locations," the National Weather Service wrote on social media.

The National Weather Service provided a graphic that breaks down how the winter of 2025–2026 stacked up against normal conditions across major U.S. cities, comparing average temperatures, total snowfall, and days with at least one inch of snow on the ground.

It highlights just how unusually cold and snowy the season was in many locations, especially in parts of New York. Below is the information from New York.

Buffalo, New York

Dec. 2025–Feb. 2026 Avg Temp: 24.6°F (#37 coldest rank)

Normal Avg Temp: 27.8°F

Total Snowfall: 78.5" (#34 rank)

Normal Snowfall: 70.1"

Days With 1”+ Snow On Ground: 69 days (#31 rank)

Total Days With 1”+ Snow On Ground: 54 days

Records Began: 1871

New York City (Central Park)

Dec. 2025–Feb. 2026 Avg Temp: 31.9°F (#43 coldest rank)

Normal Avg Temp: 36.2°F

Total Snowfall: 43.4" (#12 rank)

Normal Snowfall: 23.8"

Days With 1”+ Snow On Ground: 43 days (#12 rank)

Total Days With 1”+ Snow On Ground: 18 days

Records Began: 1869

Syracuse, New York

Dec. 2025–Feb. 2026 Avg Temp: 24.1°F (#36 coldest rank)

Normal Avg Temp: 26.7°F

Total Snowfall: 115.8" (#11 rank)

Normal Snowfall: 94.9"

Days With 1”+ Snow On Ground: 81 days (#9 rank)

Total Days With 1”+ Snow On Ground: 59 days

Records Began: 1902

