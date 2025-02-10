How New York State Plans To Get Residents “Outside”

New York State wants New Yorkers to "get offline and get outside."

In hopes of getting more New Yorkers "outside," the state is offering six free fishing days.

Six Free Fishing Days Announced In New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New Yorkers to enjoy "affordable outdoor recreation" opportunities across the state.

“Free Fishing Days in New York’s waters are a great, affordable way for residents and visitors to explore new places and provide an opportunity for anyone looking to get outside and enjoy nature,” Governor Hochul said.

Hochul announced the free fishing days to encourage New Yorkers to get outside and get offline.

Free Fishing Days will take place on:

Feb. 15-16 (Presidents’ Day Weekend)

June 28-29

Sept. 27 (National Hunting and Fishing Day)

Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

On these free fishing days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters.

“Whether casting a line in freshwater lakes, ponds, streams, or rivers, New York offers some of the best fishing opportunities in the nation and allows for memorable fishing experiences that increase tourism and benefit the economy," Hochul added.

How To Get A Free Fishing Rod

To help "inspire the next generation of anglers" the New York State DEC is teaming up with libraries across the state to provide a free fishing rod lending program.

"The benefits associated with fishing extend beyond catching fish. Being near water has a positive impact on mental health and wellness and I encourage all New Yorkers to get outside this year and take advantage of New York’s Free Fishing Days," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said.

