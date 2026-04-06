How New York Lawmakers Hope To Lower Gas Prices
New York lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to suspend the state's gas tax.
It comes as the average price of gas in New York is now over $4.
New York State Lawmakers Want Gas Tax Holiday
Hudson Valley lawmakers are hoping Hochul will suspend the state's gas tax, which should give New Yorkers some relief at the pump.
Fifteen state senators, led by Michelle Hinchey (D-Saugerties), sent a letter to Hochul urging a temporary "gas and diesel tax holiday."
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They argue the spike, which has seen prices rise over a $1.00 since early March, is severely impacting commuters, farmers, and small businesses.
“Trump’s war in Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and sent gas prices skyrocketing, hurting average Americans who just need to get to work. While the Federal Government forces New Yorkers to choose between filling up their tank or putting food on the table, we, the state, should do everything we can to save New Yorkers money," Hinchey stated.
Officials say temporarily suspending the gas tax would offer direct and immediate financial relief to New Yorkers.
Hinchey's office says this move could save New Yorkers "rs an average of 16 cents per gallon."
The request follows a similar, successful, state-wide tax suspension championed by Hinchey in 2022.
Hudson Valley Counties Considering Local Move
Some local counties are considering local moves.
Ulster County proposed a cap on its 4 percent county sales tax for gas prices above $3.00, intended for June through August.
Dutchess County lawmakers are considering a proposal to remove the 3.75 percent county sales tax on fuel up to $3.00 per gallon from June through the end of 2026.
Putnam County and Rockland County have already adopted similar laws.
Hochul Not Sold On The Plan
Hochul has stated she isn't sold on the idea, arguing that past tax breaks were not fully passed down to consumers by fuel companies.
"We've done it before and what happens is, the companies increase their cost by the same amount, so the consumer only sees it continue to go up. That's the reality of what happened last time we did this," Hochul stated. "But also, this is a problem created by the federal government. If the federal government wants to give some relief, almost 20 cents per gallon of gas is a federal tax as well. So we need them to give relief and also help us out here. They created this. You need to solve it. You break it, you fix it."
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