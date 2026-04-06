How New York Lawmakers Hope To Lower Gas Prices

New York lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to suspend the state's gas tax.

It comes as the average price of gas in New York is now over $4.

New York State Lawmakers Want Gas Tax Holiday

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Hudson Valley lawmakers are hoping Hochul will suspend the state's gas tax, which should give New Yorkers some relief at the pump.

Fifteen state senators, led by Michelle Hinchey (D-Saugerties), sent a letter to Hochul urging a temporary "gas and diesel tax holiday."

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They argue the spike, which has seen prices rise over a $1.00 since early March, is severely impacting commuters, farmers, and small businesses.

“Trump’s war in Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and sent gas prices skyrocketing, hurting average Americans who just need to get to work. While the Federal Government forces New Yorkers to choose between filling up their tank or putting food on the table, we, the state, should do everything we can to save New Yorkers money," Hinchey stated.

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Officials say temporarily suspending the gas tax would offer direct and immediate financial relief to New Yorkers.

Hinchey's office says this move could save New Yorkers "rs an average of 16 cents per gallon."

The request follows a similar, successful, state-wide tax suspension championed by Hinchey in 2022.

Hudson Valley Counties Considering Local Move

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Some local counties are considering local moves.

Ulster County proposed a cap on its 4 percent county sales tax for gas prices above $3.00, intended for June through August.

Dutchess County lawmakers are considering a proposal to remove the 3.75 percent county sales tax on fuel up to $3.00 per gallon from June through the end of 2026.

Putnam County and Rockland County have already adopted similar laws.

Hochul Not Sold On The Plan

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Hochul has stated she isn't sold on the idea, arguing that past tax breaks were not fully passed down to consumers by fuel companies.

"We've done it before and what happens is, the companies increase their cost by the same amount, so the consumer only sees it continue to go up. That's the reality of what happened last time we did this," Hochul stated. "But also, this is a problem created by the federal government. If the federal government wants to give some relief, almost 20 cents per gallon of gas is a federal tax as well. So we need them to give relief and also help us out here. They created this. You need to solve it. You break it, you fix it."

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli