How Can The Hudson Valley Get Their Mitts on Girl Scout Cookies?

Did you grow up eating Girl Scout Cookies? It wasn't until I moved out of my parents house that I even realized there were options other than the "Thin Mints." Seriously, when your Dad really only loves the Thin Mints, that is all you will find at your childhood home. Somehow he managed to make me think there were only a few in the package as well. I found out later that he was just making sure that he was the one to be able to enjoy the majority of the box.

For most of us these little cookies are familiar, we know the names, and most (like my Dad) have a favorite cookie. For 2022, there will be a new cookie, called the Adventurefuls. This cookie is described on the Girl Scouts website as "An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

Thin Mints

Tagalongs

Trefoils (Shortbread)

Toast-Yay

Do-Si-Dos

Samoas

Toffeetastics, Gluten Free

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Girl Scout S'mores

Caramel Chocolate Chip, Gluten Free

With in a few short weeks, we will be seeing Girl Scouts offering the full array of available cookies? While you might not have seen them just yet, trust me, you will be seeing them soon. Maybe it will be super innocently on a co-workers desk? Of course this is how the whole 'need to get your hands on a box' starts.

Then you will be wondering when and where can get a box (or a several dozen boxes) for yourself?

The Girl Scouts of America are making it easier than ever for you to get your hands on these beloved cookies. In fact, they have developed a locator search on their website so you can find a place where you can go and get your cookies instantly. Not good enough? There is a Girl Scout Cookie app in both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Ok, you want cookies but want to purchase them from a specific girl? You can do that through the Girl Scouts website.

Which is your favorite flavor/type of cookie? Do you have one that you love and one that you could really care less about?

