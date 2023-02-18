The simplest dessert which can bring the most happiness has to be the cookie. It can be eaten with your hands and there is no limit to a cookie baker's imagination.

I am a terrible baker so if I am planning a party the dessert portion of the meal has to come from somewhere other than my kitchen. Over the years I have been known to rely on local bakeries to bail me out. You can't believe how many times I get asked to bring a dessert to a party. I have decided that it's because I know how to hunt down a good dessert and that includes a good cookie.

Where to Get Bakery Fresh Cookies in the Hudson Valley

You can literally get cookies that celebrate any occasion nowadays. Yes, the traditional cookie tray is still a big hit but over-the-top decorated sugar cookies can make the dessert part of your celebration a big hit. Sometimes the cookies look so good no one wants to eat them.

Delicious Bakeries in Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties, NY

Truth is cookies are meant to be eaten and I have uncovered some delicious placing in Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess counties that are known for their tasty to good to eat looking cookies. I have even uncovered one cookie maker who just had their Grand opening last week (Feb 9, 2023). Emily's Cookie Co. is the newest cookie bakery to set up a shop in the Hudson Valley so you can stop by in person to see, smell and taste the cookie goodness.

Bakeries that Make Special Occasion Cookies in the Hudson Valley, NY

From the newest Emily's Cookie Co. in Port Ewen to DeFilippis Bakery which has been serving Middletown for decades and then back across the river to Katie Rose Bakery in Hopewell Junction cookie bakers of the Hudson Valley can't wait to have you taste their cookies.

Hudson Valley Cookie Bakers

Best Cookie Bakers in the Hudson Valley It doesn't matter if you are looking for a traditional cookie or a highly decorated iced sugar cookie the thing you want the most is flavor. When you want tasty dessert cookies that also look amazing hunt down one of these talented Hudson Valley bakers for your next cookie tray. We found cookie makers for you in Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties.

