Popular Hudson Valley Bakery Adds Breakfast Menu & Early Hours

Here’s another reason to visit what is becoming Ulster County’s most talked about town. The town is Highland, and it’s growing in popularity. In case you’re not familiar, Highland is right over the Mid Hudson Bridge across the river from Poughkeepsie. Or right over the Walkway Over the Hudson, if you prefer.

There are new shops and restaurants opening in Highland, and there are great shops and eateries that have been there for a while. It's a nice mix of new and old favorites. Recently, the New York Times ran a whole spread about Highland. The article not only talked about the great businesses in Highland, but also about the residents, both new and long-time. Of course they talked about the beauty of the Hudson Valley, which is quite evident in Highland.

And now there’s a great reason to get to Highland early in the morning. The Baker’s Tale, a popular Highland bakery that opened at 578 Route 44/55 in December, is adding an incredible breakfast menu and they’ll also be opening up earlier during the week. That’s really good news for hungry folks who need to get to work. The Baker’s Tale offers artisanal, handmade breads and pastries using traditional baking techniques, plus they’ve got gluten-free options. And now, they’ll be making gourmet breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and breakfast bowls. Like the Wrap Van Winkle and the Hudson Stacker.

Breakfast at The Baker’s Tale begins tomorrow, April 30, at 7AM, but the bakery is open until 3PM both Saturday and Sunday. During the week, you can now visit Wednesday - Friday from 6AM - 4PM. For more information about this great bakery/eatery, visit The Baker's Tale website.

