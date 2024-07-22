Police in the Hudson Valley are currently investigating a scary assault that occurred at a Burger King in Ulster County this past weekend.

The Town of Lloyd Police Department is heading the investigation and asks the community to come forward with any information relevant to this robbery and assault.

Burger King Robbery in Ulster County, NY

On Sunday, July 21, the Highland Burger King on Route 9 was the subject of a frightening assault and robbery. The Burger King at this location had recently undergone some renovations.

Burger King in Highland, NY Google Maps loading...

Town of Lloyd Police shared that the incident occurred around 6:45 P.M. on Sunday evening.

Members in the Highland (Town of Lloyd) Facebook group noticed the large police presence at the Burger King on Sunday evening sharing, "cops have surrounded the place."

According to the Town of Lloyd Police, the cashier on shift at the Burger King was assaulted by a black male. The suspect also stole money from the register that the cashier was operating.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla heading south along Route 9.

Route 9 in Ulster COunty Google Maps loading...

Anyone who witnessed this assault and robbery or anyone with information regarding this recent incident in Highland is encouraged to contact the Town of Lloyd Police at (845) 691-6102.

Robberies at Hudson Valley Businesses

Last week across the river in Poughkeepsie, two small businesses were broken into. Cash was stolen from each business. No one was in either business at the time of the burglaries or robberies.

