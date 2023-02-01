Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month.
The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February.
These substances go by names like:
"Thin Mints"
"Samoas"
"Tag A Longs"
"Lemon Ups"
Hmmm, those names all sound very suspicious and delicious at the same time. Especially Samoas.
Thankfully, Oneida City Police Department has a pretty good description of who is dealing with these extremely addictive substances writing:
These substances are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their good-cause story and get you hooked. Many people start with just one box, but one turns into two, two turns into five, and the next thing you know, you're hiding your stash in your freezer.
Dealers are also anywhere between 4 to 5 feet tall, of elementary and middle school age, and usually wear uniforms adorning their affiliation: Girl Scouts.
The Oneida City Police Department adds that they are looking out for their community and have set up a dropoff location writing:
We have set up a dropoff location for these "Girl Scout Cookies" at the Oneida City Police Department, where our officers can dispose of them safely.
Girl Scout Cookie Season Arrives in the Hudson Valley
No need to fear, Girl Scout Cookie Season is here!
Yes, Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us, and not just in Upstate New York. Hudson Valley Girl Scout Cookie dealers are ready to bring joy to their community by selling delicious boxes of cookies like Do-si-dos, Trefoils, and yes, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tag A Longs and Lemon Ups.
Much like the Oneida City Police Department we are looking out for the Hudson Valley community and have also set up a dropoff location at Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley so local radio show hosts can dispose of the Girl Scout Cookies safely.
In all seriousness, support your local Girl Scout Troop! Learn more about the Girl Scout Troops in your area at GirlScouts.org.