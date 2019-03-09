With 'cookie season' approaching here in the Hudson Valley, specifically, Girl Scout cookies, we'll soon see little entrepreneurs stationed outside local businesses and grocery stores making sure we have access to our favorite goods.

Now, when it comes to the standard combo, milk, tea, coffee or hot chocolate tend to go well with cookies, right? What about kicking things up a notch this season and trying out a boozy pairing for your favorite Girl Scout cookie?

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Girl Scout Cookie & Booze = Perfection

While my idea of an ideal night with Girl Scout cookies and their perfect boozy beverage pairing includes comfortable clothes and my couch with my best pals, there are some establishments that offer in house specials, even 'Girl Scout Flights' with cookie and beverage pairing options from this winery in PA:

(TIP 1) A few years back, we highlighted the perfect Girl Scout cookie and Hudson-Valley beer pairings, you can use this guide to direct you to some great locally brewed options.

(TIP 2) Back in 2018 we also shared some recommendations from gobourbon.com for Bourbon based companions for many of our favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors.

Thin Mints - Basil Hayden’s, Jim Beam Brands Co.

Trefoils - Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old, Bulleit Distilling Co.

Girl Scout S’mores - Noah’s Mill, Willett Distillery

Do-si-dos - Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style

Tagalongs - Woodford Reserve Double-Oaked

Lemonades - Lexington Bourbon Whiskey, Western Spirits Beverage Company

Samoas - Rhetoric 21-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Company

Create Your Own Cookie Cocktails At Home

(TIP 3) If you want BYOB (be your own bartender) and create some booze and cookie combos at home, consider the following suggestions:

Thin Mints & Irish Coffee

Tagalongs and Spiced Rum

Samoas and Whiskey

Lemonades and Gin

(TIP 4) If you're feeling especially adventurous, you might try your hand at Samoa or Thin Mint jello shots, or boozy scout-cookie inspired milkshakes and martinis. All recipes can be found here.

Whatever you decide to pair them with, Girl Scout cookies will be available in the Hudson Valley beginning February 16th, with this year's cookie lineup here.

Do You Remember These Girl Scout Cookie Flavors?

Can You Remember Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie growing up?

As much as we enjoy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023, we often miss the ones that we used to love growing up. Have you heard of my personal favorite Girl Scout Cookies that are now retired?

Thanks-A-Lots Shortbread cookies are always a win. This Girl Scout Cookie was dipped in chocolate and it also had a friendly message on it. It had the words "Thank You" on it.



Ole Oles These powdered sugar cookies were delicious. They also had pecans and coconut mixed in and were reduced fat.

Lemon Chalet Creme This was one of my favorite lemon cookies to ever exist. How could a lemon sandwich cookie ever go wrong? The added cinnamon and ginger made it one of a kind.

Juliettes, I remember that these cookies were named after the founder of The Girl Scouts, Juliette Low. It reminded me of a chocolate turtle with its being covered in caramel, pecans and milk chocolate.

Ra Ra Raisens This was unlike your ordinary raisin cookie. This Girl Scout Cookie brought in oatmeal and yogurt chips with the raisins.

Savannah Smiles This Girl Scout Cookie knew how to put a smile on your face. They were lemon wedge cookies with powdered sugar.

Which Girl Scout Cookies Are Your Favorite?

I loved the Girl Scout Cookies that were discontinued but also enjoy the present day one as well. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay