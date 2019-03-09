Top Four Tips To Pair Girl Scout Cookies With Booze This Year
With 'cookie season' approaching here in the Hudson Valley, specifically, Girl Scout cookies, we'll soon see little entrepreneurs stationed outside local businesses and grocery stores making sure we have access to our favorite goods.
Now, when it comes to the standard combo, milk, tea, coffee or hot chocolate tend to go well with cookies, right? What about kicking things up a notch this season and trying out a boozy pairing for your favorite Girl Scout cookie?
Girl Scout Cookie & Booze = Perfection
While my idea of an ideal night with Girl Scout cookies and their perfect boozy beverage pairing includes comfortable clothes and my couch with my best pals, there are some establishments that offer in house specials, even 'Girl Scout Flights' with cookie and beverage pairing options from this winery in PA:
(TIP 1) A few years back, we highlighted the perfect Girl Scout cookie and Hudson-Valley beer pairings, you can use this guide to direct you to some great locally brewed options.
(TIP 2) Back in 2018 we also shared some recommendations from gobourbon.com for Bourbon based companions for many of our favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors.
- Thin Mints - Basil Hayden’s, Jim Beam Brands Co.
- Trefoils - Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old, Bulleit Distilling Co.
- Girl Scout S’mores - Noah’s Mill, Willett Distillery
- Do-si-dos - Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style
- Tagalongs - Woodford Reserve Double-Oaked
- Lemonades - Lexington Bourbon Whiskey, Western Spirits Beverage Company
- Samoas - Rhetoric 21-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Company
Create Your Own Cookie Cocktails At Home
(TIP 3) If you want BYOB (be your own bartender) and create some booze and cookie combos at home, consider the following suggestions:
- Thin Mints & Irish Coffee
- Tagalongs and Spiced Rum
- Samoas and Whiskey
- Lemonades and Gin
(TIP 4) If you're feeling especially adventurous, you might try your hand at Samoa or Thin Mint jello shots, or boozy scout-cookie inspired milkshakes and martinis. All recipes can be found here.
Whatever you decide to pair them with, Girl Scout cookies will be available in the Hudson Valley beginning February 16th, with this year's cookie lineup here.
