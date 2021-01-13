Get Your Hudson Valley Girl Scout Cookies Delivered This Year

Get your calendars out and start a 30 day count down.

According to the Girl Scouts of The Hudson website, we have about a month to prepare for Girl Scout Cookie season. Yes, that means we'll be able to place our orders soon for the deliciousness that is Girl Scout Cookies.

You've got your classic Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, and Trefoil cookies. Plus the addition of newer cookies like the Gluten-free Toffee-tastic and Carmel Chip cookie and a variety of S'more flavored cookies.

This year the Girl Scouts of America are also introducing the french toast flavored "Toast-Yay" cookie.

Are you hungry yet?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, selling Girl Scout Cookies is going to look a little different this year. People.Com is reporting that Girls Scouts of The USA has teamed up with delivery service GrubHub to make your Girl Scout Cookie ordering experience easy while keeping our Girl Scouts safe.

In a press release the Girl Scouts of The USA said:

"A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more, all using Grubhub's back-end technology. As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually."

If you have used delivery services like GrubHub before, you know that there is usually a hefty delivery fee. People is reporting that Grubhub has "waived all fees for the organization so you can rest assured that all usual proceeds will benefit the troops and council."

On Facebook, Girl Scouts of America explained in a comment how working with GrubHub will be a learning experience for troops:

Girls (in participating councils) will have an additional hands-on experience in managing e-commerce. Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

For more details about Girl Scout Cookie deliveries and orders, visit the Girl Scouts of The Hudson's official website.