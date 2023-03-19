Kingston, NY Candy Bar Creates Alternative to Viral Girl Scout Cookie

Every year around Spring, we look forward to our Girl Scout cookies. In my family, it's been a tradition since I was younger and we have always carried on throughout the years.

Growing up, I enjoyed throwback Girl Scout cookie flavors such as Savannah Smiles and Ole Oles. To this day, I still love Thin Mints and Tagalongs as well.

I have noticed that chain grocery stores do carry cookies similar to the Girl Scouts Thin Mints and Tagalongs but nothing can compare.

With all of the recent news of the latest Girl Scout cookie scam, it left loyal customers wondering if they should make a purchase this year.

Did You Hear About The Girl Scout Cookie Scam?



According to WRRV,

Cookie scalpers were trying to get money from those who were eager to purchase the new flavor, Raspberry Rally. This sale was taking place on Ebay.

However, a spokesperson for the Girl

Scouts of USA confirmed that the sale being made by an unauthorized seller was disappointing. They also shared that ultimately, it took away the experience from the Girl Scouts themselves.

Who would do this? We may never know, but it is something to be on the lookout for.

A Hudson Valley Candy Bar Creates Alternative To The Viral Girl Scout Cookie

What's better than connecting with the community, supporting local business and enjoying tasty desserts? Nothing.

One of my favorite parts about living in the Hudson Valley is the sense of community. Local businesses can feel supported while residents can enjoy their food, drinks, shopping space and more.

On social media, a popular Hudson Valley business made a post about their Raspberry Rebound Cookie that is similar to the Girl Scout's Raspberry Rally.

The Kingston Candy Bar is located in historic Kingston, NY in the Stockade District. This is where those with a sweet tooth know exactly where to go

They're known for their,

"Nostalgic sweets and Hudson Valley treats. An old fashioned candy store. Ice cream, homemade treats."

How Is Kingston, NY's Candy Bar Cookie Similar To The Girl Scout's Popular Cookie?

As described by The Kingston Candy Bar, their Raspberry Rebound cookie is

"A shortbread packed with REAL raspberry and dunked in dark chocolate." Those that have tried this homemade, raspberry cookie claim that nothing else can compare.

How Would Kingston, NY's Candy Bar Cookie Help Out Kids Similar To The Girl Scouts?

Kingston, NY Candy's Bar states,

"And no need to feel badly about not supporting kids, pop over to the Boys and Girls club of Ulster County site and make a donation. Show your receipt at the Candy Bar and you can score one of these for $1! "

Supporting local business, helping Hudson Valley kids and enjoy homemade cookies has never sounded better.

Kingston Candy Bar

319 Wall St, Kingston, NY, United States, New York

Will you be purchasing/ finding the Girl Scout's Raspberry Rally or stay local and support Kingston Candy Bar's, Raspberry Rebound? Let us know your decision below.

See How The Girl Scout Cookie Options Have Changed Since 1912

Can You Remember Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie growing up?

As much as we enjoy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023, we often miss the ones that we used to love growing up. Have you heard of my personal favorite Girl Scout Cookies that are now retired?

Thanks-A-Lots Shortbread cookies are always a win. This Girl Scout Cookie was dipped in chocolate and it also had a friendly message on it. It had the words "Thank You" on it.



Ole Oles These powdered sugar cookies were delicious. They also had pecans and coconut mixed in and were reduced fat.

Lemon Chalet Creme This was one of my favorite lemon cookies to ever exist. How could a lemon sandwich cookie ever go wrong? The added cinnamon and ginger made it one of a kind.

Juliettes, I remember that these cookies were named after the founder of The Girl Scouts, Juliette Low. It reminded me of a chocolate turtle with its being covered in caramel, pecans and milk chocolate.

Ra Ra Raisens This was unlike your ordinary raisin cookie. This Girl Scout Cookie brought in oatmeal and yogurt chips with the raisins.

Savannah Smiles This Girl Scout Cookie knew how to put a smile on your face. They were lemon wedge cookies with powdered sugar.

Which Girl Scout Cookies Are Your Favorite?

I loved the Girl Scout Cookies that were discontinued but also enjoy the present day one as well.