How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.
Below are unofficial results for each county in the race to become New York's next governor. One candidate won 6 out of the 9 counties in the Hudson Valley.
How did your county vote?
Unofficial Results For New York Gov.
Unofficial results have Hochul leading by 6 points
- Katy Hochul (Dem) 47.77%
- Lee Zeldin (Rep) 41.71
- Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296
Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took over when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, is hoping to win a full-four year term. Hochul would also make Empire State history, becoming the first woman elected governor in New York State. Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin hopes to become New York's first Republican Governor since George Pataki.
Unofficial New York State Results
